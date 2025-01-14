Jesse Puljujarvi News: Headed back to minors

Puljujarvi was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Puljujarvi's demotion comes as Evgeni Malkin (upper body) was activated off injured reserve in a corresponding move. After Puljujarvi passed through waivers in late December, he was always going to be the easiest player to move between levels when a transaction was needed. During this latest NHL stint, the 26-year-old Swede notched one assist, four shots and 13 hits in four games while averaging 11:28 of ice time.