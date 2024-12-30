Jesse Puljujarvi News: Hits waivers

Puljujarvi was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Puljujarvi has three goals, five assists, 30 hits and 34 shots on net through 21 appearances with Pittsburgh this season. He has been a healthy scratch in nine straight outings and has played once in the last 15 games. If Puljujarvi passes through waivers, he could report to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for playing time.