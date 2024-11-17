Fantasy Hockey
Jesse Puljujarvi headshot

Jesse Puljujarvi News: Nets goal in shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Puljujarvi scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

The tally ended his five-game point drought. Puljujarvi has a tenuous grip on a spot in the lineup, but the Penguins' lack of better options has allowed him to stay in regularly. The winger is at two goals, seven points, 27 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-2 rating over 17 appearances in a bottom-six role.

Jesse Puljujarvi
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
