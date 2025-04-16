Jesse Puljujarvi News: Potential suspension incoming

Puljujarvi has a hearing scheduled for Thursday with the NHL Department of Player Safety for an illegal check.

Puljujarvi was ejected from Florida's 5-1 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday for a high hit on Mitchell Chaffee. Now, supplemental discipline could be on the way. The Panthers are in the postseason, so the 26-year-old could potentially be forced to miss the beginning of Florida's playoff run.