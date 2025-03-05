Fantasy Hockey
Jesse Puljujarvi headshot

Jesse Puljujarvi News: Secures NHL deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 11:18am

Puljujarvi signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Wednesday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Puljujarvi was previously released by the Penguins after they moved him to the minors but will now link up with the Panthers. In seven games for AHL Charlotte, the winger generated three helpers and two PIM. Puljujarvi figures to start in the minors but could be called up down the road.

