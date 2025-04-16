Jesse Puljujarvi News: Sent back to AHL
Puljujarvi was returned to AHL Charlotte on Wednesday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Puljujarvi spent the past few days with the Panthers while they rested several players late in the year, and he recorded a goal, 35 hits, two blocked shots and five PIM over five appearances during his stint with the NHL club. However, he'll head back to the minors now that the Panthers' regular season has concluded.
