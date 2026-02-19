Jesse Pulkkinen News: Returned to minors
Pulkkinen was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Thursday.
Pulkkinen has split this season between ECHL Worcester and AHL Bridgeport. The defenseman, who was selected in the second round, 54th overall, in 2024, had six goals and seven assists in 21 ECHL games, while managing two helpers in 17 AHL contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesse Pulkkinen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesse Pulkkinen See More