Jesse Pulkkinen headshot

Jesse Pulkkinen News: Returned to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Pulkkinen was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Thursday.

Pulkkinen has split this season between ECHL Worcester and AHL Bridgeport. The defenseman, who was selected in the second round, 54th overall, in 2024, had six goals and seven assists in 21 ECHL games, while managing two helpers in 17 AHL contests.

Jesse Pulkkinen
New York Islanders
