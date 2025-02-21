Jesse Ylonen News: Receives call-up

Ylonen was called up from AHL Syracuse on Friday.

Ylonen will likely push Cam Atkinson for playing time during his time on the NHL roster. The 25-year-old Ylonen hasn't spent any time in the NHL this season. He last saw action with the Canadiens in 2023-24, earning eight points over 59 appearances, though he had 16 points across 37 games in 2022-23. The forward has done fine with Syracuse this season, earning eight goals and 25 points through 47 outings in the minors.