Jesse Ylonen News: Receives call-up
Ylonen was called up from AHL Syracuse on Friday.
Ylonen will likely push Cam Atkinson for playing time during his time on the NHL roster. The 25-year-old Ylonen hasn't spent any time in the NHL this season. He last saw action with the Canadiens in 2023-24, earning eight points over 59 appearances, though he had 16 points across 37 games in 2022-23. The forward has done fine with Syracuse this season, earning eight goals and 25 points through 47 outings in the minors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now