Jet Greaves News: Among franchise's best already
Greaves made 27 saves in a 5-1 win over the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
The only goal he allowed came on a 4-on-4 play when Andrei Svechnikov danced around him with a backhand. Total skill play. With the win, Greaves extended his point streak to 10 games and became the second goaltender in Blue Jackets history to go on a double-digit run. Sergei Bobrovsky did it four times, the longest of which was 16 games (2016-17). Greaves is 8-0-2 on the streak.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jet Greaves See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch2 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 143 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 125 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jet Greaves See More