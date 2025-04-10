Jet Greaves News: Back in NHL

Greaves was recalled from AHL Cleveland on an emergency basis Thursday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Elvis Merzlikins was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Thursday but has been ruled out with an undisclosed injury, leaving Daniil Tarasov as Thursday's probable starter with Greaves as his backup. Greaves is 2-2-2 with a 2.83 GAA and a .905 save percentage in six NHL starts this season.