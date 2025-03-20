Jet Greaves News: Back with big club
Greaves was called up from AHL Cleveland under emergency conditions Thursday.
Greaves' recall suggests there may be another issue with the Blue Jackets' goaltending depth. Elvis Merzlikins was recently away from the team to tend to a personal matter, but he returned to action for Thursday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Panthers. The Blue Jackets play again Friday in Pittsburgh, so more information may be available prior to that contest.
