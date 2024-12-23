Fantasy Hockey
Jet Greaves headshot

Jet Greaves News: Battles for win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 7:42pm

Greaves stopped 27 of 31 shots in Monday's 5-4 win over Montreal.

Greaves got the call instead of Elvis Merzlikins, who was dealing with a minor injury, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic. Greaves blew leads of 2-0 and 3-1, reminiscent of Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers, but the Blue Jackets countered and overcame a 4-3 deficit for the win. This was Greaves' fourth start and first win at the NHL level this season, but he's also allowed at least four goals in three of his games.

Jet Greaves
Columbus Blue Jackets
