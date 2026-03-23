Jet Greaves headshot

Jet Greaves News: Beaten once, tagged with loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Greaves stopped 21 of 22 shots in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Islanders.

Greaves was excellent throughout the game, but he couldn't stop Bo Horvat's snap shot at the 1:25 mark of the first period, and that would end up being the difference-maker in this game. The loss snapped Greaves' three-game winning streak, but the 24-year-old has been excellent of late either way. He has allowed one or fewer goals in three of his last four games while posting a 1.49 GAA and .937 save percentage over that span. Since the league resumed following the Olympic break Feb. 25, Greaves has gone 5-1-2 with a 2.39 GAA and a .907 save percentage across eight outings.

Jet Greaves
Columbus Blue Jackets
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