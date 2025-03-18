Jet Greaves News: Burned by blunder against Devils

Greaves made 18 saves in Monday's 2-1 loss to New Jersey.

Both Devils goals came in a 39-second span in the second period, and Greaves would like another crack at the second one -- he misplayed the puck behind the net and watched it land right on Jesper Bratt's stick before he could scramble back into the crease. With Elvis Merzlikins away from the Jackets to attend to a personal matter, Greaves could be in line for consistent work while splitting time with Daniil Tarasov, but both goalies will have trouble getting results if the Columbus offense doesn't wake up. Mathieu Olivier's third-period goal Monday was the team's first in three games after back-to-back shutout losses.