Jet Greaves

Jet Greaves News: Called up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Greaves was elevated from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

Greaves' promotion could be an indication that Elvis Merzlikins or Daniil Tarasov is dealing with an injury or illness ahead of Thursday's clash with the Capitals. In his nine appearances last year, the 23-year-old Greaves went 3-6-0 with a 3.49 GAA. He's been significantly better in the minors this year, going 8-4-2 with a 3.21 GAA and .902 save percentage. If there is an injury in the goalie tandem, Greaves could be pressed into service against Anaheim or Carolina on Saturday or Sunday, respectively.

