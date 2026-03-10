Jet Greaves News: Comes up short in OT
Greaves stopped 26 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings.
The 24-year-old netminder dealt with a lot of traffic in front of him, but he was able to battle enough to earn a point for the Blue Jackets. Greaves hasn't taken a regulation loss since Jan. 8, going 8-0-2 over his last 11 outings with a 2.55 GAA and .908 save percentage as Columbus makes a push for a playoff spot.
