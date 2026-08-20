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Jet Greaves News: Could see plenty of work early in year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Greaves will be in line to see plenty of work early in the 2026-27 regular season if Elvis Merzlikins (shoulder) is forced to miss time, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports Thursday.

After excelling over a limited sample during the 2024-25 campaign, Greaves saw a sharp uptick in work last season and remained effective, going 26-19-9 with a 2.60 GAA and .908 save percentage across 55 regular-season appearances. Although Greaves served as the Blue Jackets' No. 1 netminder last year, he still had to split some time with Merzlikins, who made 30 regular-season appearances. However, Merzlikins underwent successful shoulder surgery Monday and doesn't yet have a timetable to return, so Greaves could see even more work early in the 2026-27 season if Merzlikins' procedure forces him to miss games. If Merzlikins is sidelined to begin the year, Pheonix Copley would be in line to serve as the team's No. 2 netminder.

Jet Greaves
Columbus Blue Jackets
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