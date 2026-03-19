Jet Greaves headshot

Jet Greaves News: Defeats the elite for first time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Greaves made 22 saves in a 6-3 win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

It was Greaves' first win over the Rangers' elite netminder, Igor Shesterkin. He was locked in a duel with Shesterkin on Nov. 15 that ended in a 2-1 shootout loss for the young Blue Jacket. Greaves has gone 10-0-2 in 12 starts since Rick Bowness replaced Dean Evason as head coach on Jan. 12. Overall, Greaves is 23-12-8 with two shutouts, 2.61 GAA and .909 save percentage in 42 starts this season. His numbers are eerily close to Shesterkin's 22-14-6 with one shutout, 2.56 GAA and .912 save percentage. Greaves isn't that good, but his season certainly is.

Jet Greaves
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jet Greaves See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jet Greaves See More
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Corey Abbott
7 days ago
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago