Jet Greaves News: Excellent in win Saturday

Greaves stopped 31 of 32 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blues.

Greaves has made five starts over the Blue Jackets' last eight games, and he has won the previous two. The 2-1-2 record over that five-game span doesn't tell the whole story, however, as he's posted a save percentage below .880 three times but above .940 in the other two. Thus, he's been hit or miss between the pipes, which, added to his role as a backup, limits his upside considerably.