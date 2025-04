Greaves will defend the home cage versus Washington on Saturday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Greaves was sharp Thursday in a 3-2 win over Buffalo, stopping 39 shots. The 24-year-old netminder is 3-2-2 with a 2.71 GAA and a .914 save percentage in seven NHL starts this season. The Capitals are generating a league-leading 3.59 goals per game in 2024-25.