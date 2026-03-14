Jet Greaves News: Facing Flyers
Greaves will guard the visiting cage in Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Greaves has played only once in the last four games, giving up five goals on 31 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Los Angeles on Mar. 9. He is 20-12-8 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.69 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 41 appearances this season. The Flyers are tied for 24th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.80 goals per game.
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