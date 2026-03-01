Jet Greaves headshot

Jet Greaves News: Falls in OT on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 7:23am

Greaves turned away 22 of 26 shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Greaves didn't allow a goal until the 31-minute mark, and he would ultimately allow three tallies before the second period concluded. With the loss, he now has an 18-12-7 record, a 2.65 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 38 outings this season. The loss was his first over his last eight starts, where he has a 6-0-1 record, a 2.34 GAA and a .914 save percentage. With the Blue Jackets surging up the Metropolitan Division standings, they'll likely deploy Greaves consistently down the stretch, giving him solid fantasy value in most formats for the remainder of the season. His next chance to bounce back is Monday against the Rangers.

