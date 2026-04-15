Jet Greaves News: Falls to Caps in finale

Greaves made 19 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Washington.

He didn't get enough support to pick up a win in the season finale, but Greaves heads into the offseason as the clear top option in the Columbus crease. Over 55 outings, Greaves posted a 26-19-9 record with a 2.60 GAA and .908 save percentage. Greaves becomes a restricted free agent this spring, but expect the Blue Jackets to make a strong push to lock the 25-year-old netminder up on a long-term deal.