Jet Greaves headshot

Jet Greaves News: First off at morning skate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Greaves is scheduled to start at home against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Greaves has posted a rock-solid 1.99 GAA and .925 save percentage over his last four appearances, but he's just 1-2-1 during that time. This will be the Ontario native's third start against the Hurricanes this season -- he posted a 28-save win against them March 17, though he was on the hook for a 4-1 loss in Raleigh on Dec. 9.

Jet Greaves
Columbus Blue Jackets
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