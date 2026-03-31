Jet Greaves News: First off at morning skate
Greaves is scheduled to start at home against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.
Greaves has posted a rock-solid 1.99 GAA and .925 save percentage over his last four appearances, but he's just 1-2-1 during that time. This will be the Ontario native's third start against the Hurricanes this season -- he posted a 28-save win against them March 17, though he was on the hook for a 4-1 loss in Raleigh on Dec. 9.
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