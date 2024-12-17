Jet Greaves News: Getting lots of reps
Greaves made 27 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.
The game was closer than the score -- the Jackets staged a third-period comeback before the Bolts put in an empty-net goal. Greaves has started three of the team's last four games, and he hasn't recorded a win. But he has made some key saves and impressed his coach. No goalie on the Jackets is a safe play. But at some point, they will need to look at handing the reins to Greaves or Daniil Tarasov to see who emerges from their system.
