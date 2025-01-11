Jet Greaves News: Guarding goal Saturday

Greaves will defend the road net versus St. Louis on Saturday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Greaves has a 1-1-2 record while surrendering 14 goals on 127 shots in four NHL appearances this season. The 23-year-old Greaves earned a recall from the AHL on Friday after Daniil Tarasov headed to the minors for a conditioning assignment. The Blues rank 21st in the league with 2.86 goals per game in 2024-25.