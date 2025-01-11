Fantasy Hockey
Jet Greaves headshot

Jet Greaves News: Guarding goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Greaves will defend the road net versus St. Louis on Saturday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Greaves has a 1-1-2 record while surrendering 14 goals on 127 shots in four NHL appearances this season. The 23-year-old Greaves earned a recall from the AHL on Friday after Daniil Tarasov headed to the minors for a conditioning assignment. The Blues rank 21st in the league with 2.86 goals per game in 2024-25.

