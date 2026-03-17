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Jet Greaves News: Guarding net in divisional matchup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Greaves will start at home against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Greaves is coming off an 18-save performance in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win in Philadelphia. The 24-year-old is sporting a 21-12-8 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 42 appearances in 2025-26. Greaves has already been on the losing end once against Carolina this season -- he allowed three goals on 31 shots in a 4-1 road loss Dec. 9.

Jet Greaves
Columbus Blue Jackets
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