Jet Greaves headshot

Jet Greaves News: Nabs 20th win of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Greaves made 26 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

The 24-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period before Niko Mikkola tipped a point shot past him. Greaves hasn't been stuck with a regulation loss since Jan. 8, and on the season he's 20-12-7 with a 2.63 GAA and .909 save percentage -- the first time in his career he's reached the 20-win plateau.

Jet Greaves
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jet Greaves See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jet Greaves See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
25 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
29 days ago