Jet Greaves News: Nabs 20th win of season
Greaves made 26 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.
The 24-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period before Niko Mikkola tipped a point shot past him. Greaves hasn't been stuck with a regulation loss since Jan. 8, and on the season he's 20-12-7 with a 2.63 GAA and .909 save percentage -- the first time in his career he's reached the 20-win plateau.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jet Greaves See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5Yesterday
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week5 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot25 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jet Greaves See More