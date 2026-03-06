Jet Greaves News: Nabs 20th win of season

Greaves made 26 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

The 24-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period before Niko Mikkola tipped a point shot past him. Greaves hasn't been stuck with a regulation loss since Jan. 8, and on the season he's 20-12-7 with a 2.63 GAA and .909 save percentage -- the first time in his career he's reached the 20-win plateau.