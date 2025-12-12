Greaves was the better of the two Columbus netminders on the night, but the first goal he allowed after replacing Merzlikins wound up being the game-winner. Greaves has taken three straight losing decisions despite allowing just six goals on 91 shots (.934 save percentage) during that span, and he's 0-3-3 over his last six appearances even though he's posted a respectable 2.78 GAA and .907 save percentage. Merzlikins has a woeful 5.20 GAA and .837 save percentage over his last six outings, so Greaves needs only some consistent offensive support to lock down the top job in the Columbus crease.