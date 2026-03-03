Jet Greaves headshot

Jet Greaves News: Patrolling crease Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Greaves will be in goal at home versus the Predators on Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Greaves will look to bounce back from a disappointing last outing in which he gave up four goals on 26 shots (.846 save percentage) in a loss to the Islanders on Saturday. The 24-year-old netminder has been splitting the workload with Elvis Merzlikins, a trend that will likely continue down the stretch.

Jet Greaves
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jet Greaves See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jet Greaves See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
22 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
26 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
27 days ago