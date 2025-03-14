Jet Greaves News: Recalled Friday

Greaves was summoned by Columbus on an emergency basis Friday.

Greaves has a 2.84 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 34 outings with AHL Cleveland in 2024-25. He also has a 2-1-2 record, 2.98 GAA and .906 save percentage in five appearances with Columbus. His promotion under emergency circumstances suggests that either Elvis Merzlikins or Daniil Tarasov might miss Saturday's home game against the Rangers.