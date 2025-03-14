Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jet Greaves headshot

Jet Greaves News: Recalled Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 2:27pm

Greaves was summoned by Columbus on an emergency basis Friday.

Greaves has a 2.84 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 34 outings with AHL Cleveland in 2024-25. He also has a 2-1-2 record, 2.98 GAA and .906 save percentage in five appearances with Columbus. His promotion under emergency circumstances suggests that either Elvis Merzlikins or Daniil Tarasov might miss Saturday's home game against the Rangers.

Jet Greaves
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now