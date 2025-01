Greaves was called up from AHL Cleveland on Friday.

Greaves is 1-1-2 with a 3.47 GAA and an .890 save percentage with the Blue Jackets before he was sent to the minors Dec. 23. Columbus sent Daniil Tarasov to the AHL on a conditioning stint in a corresponding move. Greaves was 11-5-3 with a 2.78 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 20 games with Cleveland before his recall.