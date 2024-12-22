Jet Greaves News: Rejoins NHL club
Greaves was recalled by the Blue Jackets on an emergency basis Sunday.
Greaves has made three appearances for the Blue Jackets this year, posting an 0-1-2 record, 3.30 GAA and .896 save percentage. The team hasn't indicated that Elvis Merzlikins or Daniil Tarasov are dealing with injuries, so it's unclear whether Greaves will see any time in the net during his time with the NHL club.
