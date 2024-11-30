Jet Greaves News: Returns to AHL

Greaves was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Saturday.

Greaves was up with the Blue Jackets under emergency conditions because Daniil Tarasov was unavailable for Friday's 5-2 win over Calgary due to an illness. Greaves served as Elvis Merzlikins' understudy for that victory. The 23-year-old Greaves' return to the minors suggests Tarasov is probably available for Sunday's tilt in Chicago, though there is still time for Columbus to recall a goaltender if that's not the case.