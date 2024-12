Greaves was loaned to AHL Cleveland on Monday.

Greaves registered his first win of the season Monday, stopping 27 of 31 shots in a 5-4 win over Montreal. The 23-year-old will rejoin the Monsters, where he's posted an 8-4-2 record, 3.21 GAA and .902 save percentage through 15 AHL appearances in 2024-25.