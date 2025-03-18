Jet Greaves News: Shipped back to minors
Greaves was returned to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.
Greaves suited up in Monday's clash with the Devils, giving up two goals on 20 shots (.900 save percentage) in a losing effort. Overall, the 23-year-old backstop is 2-2-2 with a 2.83 GAA in six NHL outings this season. The decision to return Greaves to the minors likely points to Elvis Merzlikins rejoining the team ahead of Thursday's clash with Florida.
