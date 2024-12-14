Jet Greaves News: Slated to start Saturday

Greaves is in the starter's crease at morning skate, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports, and is expected to defend the home crease versus Anaheim on Saturday.

Elvis Merzlikins and Daniil Tarasov worked out before the optional skate, making it appear that Greaves will start. Greaves was outstanding Thursday in a 2-1 overtime loss to Washington, stopping 35 shots in his first NHL game of the season. He will face the Ducks, who are averaging a measly 2.36 goals per game in 2024-25.