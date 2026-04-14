Jet Greaves headshot

Jet Greaves News: Slated to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Greaves is expected to start at home against the Capitals on Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Greaves holds a 26-18-9 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 54 appearances in 2025-26 - a significant step up in workload from the 11 outings he logged with Columbus a season ago, when he posted a stellar 1.91 GAA and .938 save percentage. The 25-year-old netminder has developed into a reliable NHL starter after working his way up from the OHL and AHL without ever being drafted, spending parts of four seasons with the Cleveland Monsters before earning a full-time NHL role. He's a decent fantasy option for spot starts given his solid peripherals, though his win total and save percentage make him a streaming-tier option rather than a must-start in most formats.

Jet Greaves
Columbus Blue Jackets
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