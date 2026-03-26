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Jet Greaves News: Spectacular play in 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Greaves made 18 saves in a 2-1 loss to Montreal on Thursday.

Greaves has lost two of his last three games, but he allowed just five goals total in that span. He has been flat-out brilliant this season and especially in 2026. Greaves' last two regulation losses came on Jan. 6 and 8; he is 12-2-2 in 16 games since then. He allowed two or fewer goals in 10 of those games. The Blue Jackets are Greaves' team.

Jet Greaves
Columbus Blue Jackets
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