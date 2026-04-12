Jet Greaves News: Starting again Sunday

Greaves will patrol the home crease against Boston on Sunday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Greaves is coming off a 20-save performance in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montreal, and he will get the second half of the Blue Jackets' back-to-back against the Bruins on Sunday. He has a 26-17-9 record this campaign with a 2.60 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 53 appearances. Boston sits 12th in the league with 3.26 goals per game this season.