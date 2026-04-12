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Jet Greaves News: Starting again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Greaves will patrol the home crease against Boston on Sunday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Greaves is coming off a 20-save performance in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montreal, and he will get the second half of the Blue Jackets' back-to-back against the Bruins on Sunday. He has a 26-17-9 record this campaign with a 2.60 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 53 appearances. Boston sits 12th in the league with 3.26 goals per game this season.

Jet Greaves
Columbus Blue Jackets
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