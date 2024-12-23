Jet Greaves News: Starting against Montreal

Greaves will defend the home crease against the Canadiens on Monday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Head coach Dean Evason suggested before Monday's matchup that Elvis Merzlikins could be dealing with an injury, so Greaves will draw the start in the Blue Jackets' final game before the NHL's Christmas break. Over his three appearances this season, Greaves has posted an 0-1-2 record, 3.30 GAA and .896 save percentage.