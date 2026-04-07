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Jet Greaves News: Starting in Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Greaves will defend the road net against the Red Wings on Tuesday, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Despite stopping 106 of the 117 shots he has faced, Greaves has gone 0-3-1 in his last four outings. He has a 24-16-9 record in the 2025-26 campaign with two shutouts, a 2.58 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 50 appearances. Detroit is tied for 21st in the league this season with 2.90 goals per game.

Jet Greaves
Columbus Blue Jackets
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