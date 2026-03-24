Jet Greaves News: Starting in Philadelphia
Greaves will be between the road pipes Tuesday against the Flyers, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Greaves is coming off a 1-0 loss to the Islanders on Sunday, a game in which he made 21 saves on 22 shots. Prior to that, Greaves had won three straight games, one of which was also in Philadelphia -- he allowed just one goal on 19 shots in a 2-1 shootout win on March 14. The 24-year-old holds a 23-13-8 record with two shutouts, a 2.58 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 45 appearances in 2025-26.
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