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Jet Greaves News: Starting in Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Greaves will be between the road pipes Tuesday against the Flyers, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Greaves is coming off a 1-0 loss to the Islanders on Sunday, a game in which he made 21 saves on 22 shots. Prior to that, Greaves had won three straight games, one of which was also in Philadelphia -- he allowed just one goal on 19 shots in a 2-1 shootout win on March 14. The 24-year-old holds a 23-13-8 record with two shutouts, a 2.58 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 45 appearances in 2025-26.

Jet Greaves
Columbus Blue Jackets
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