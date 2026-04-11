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Jet Greaves News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Greaves will defend the visiting goal in Montreal on Saturday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Greaves has been the Blue Jackets' No. 1 goaltender this season, posting a 25-27-9 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 52 games this season. The Canadiens are seventh in scoring, lighting the lamp 271 times in 2025-26.

Jet Greaves
Columbus Blue Jackets
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