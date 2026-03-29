Jet Greaves News: Starting Sunday
Greaves will get the start in goal Sunday against the Bruins, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Greaves has lost two of his last three starts despite allowing just five goals combined over that stretch. The 24-year-old is 24-18-8 on the season with a 2.55 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Greaves didn't play in either of the prior two meetings with the Bruins this season, but he will start Sunday's contest against a hot Boston team that has won four of their last five games,
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