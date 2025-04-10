Fantasy Hockey
Jet Greaves News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Greaves will protect the home goal versus the Sabres on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Greaves was called up under emergency conditions Thursday to cover for the absence of Elvis Merzlikins (undisclosed). At the NHL level this season, Greaves is 2-2-2 with a 2.83 GAA and a .905 save percentage, though he'll have his hands full with a Sabres team that has scored 24 times during a five-game winning streak.

