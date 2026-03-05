Jet Greaves headshot

Jet Greaves News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Greaves will patrol the home crease versus Florida on Thursday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Greaves has been outstanding of late, posting a 7-0-1 with a 2.34 GAA and a .915 save percentage over his last nine appearances. The 24-year-old netminder is 19-12-7 with a 2.65 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 39 outings this season. The Panthers are the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions and have floundered this season. as they are 15th in the Eastern Conference standings, 10 points in arrears of Boston, the second wild card.

Jet Greaves
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jet Greaves See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jet Greaves See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
24 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
28 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
29 days ago