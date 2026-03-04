Jet Greaves News: Stays hot in win over Preds

Greaves stopped 21 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Nashville.

The 24-year-old netminder missed a chunk of the first period to get checked for a concussion after taking an elbow from Nick Blankenburg, but Greaves was cleared to return and kept the visitors off the scoreboard in the third as the Jackets rallied from a 2-1 deficit. Greaves hasn't taken a regulation loss since Jan. 8, going 7-0-1 over his last nine outings with a 2.34 GAA and .915 save percentage as he builds a case to emerge from a timeshare with Elvis Merzlikins and claim the top job in the Columbus crease.