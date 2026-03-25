Jet Greaves News: Stays hot with win
Greaves halted 24 of 26 shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.
Greaves continued his strong run of play Tuesday, allowing just one goal late in the first and third periods. Across his last five appearances, he has a 4-1-0 record, a 1.59 GAA and a .934 save percentage. Overall, the 24-year-old netminder has a 24-13-8 record, a 2.57 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 46 appearances this season. The young netminder is playing like one of the league's best and has helped the Blue Jackets enter a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division. Greaves is an elite goaltender to roster in fantasy for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jet Greaves See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing HigherYesterday
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule3 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 223 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 196 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jet Greaves See More