Jet Greaves News: Stays hot with win

Greaves halted 24 of 26 shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Greaves continued his strong run of play Tuesday, allowing just one goal late in the first and third periods. Across his last five appearances, he has a 4-1-0 record, a 1.59 GAA and a .934 save percentage. Overall, the 24-year-old netminder has a 24-13-8 record, a 2.57 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 46 appearances this season. The young netminder is playing like one of the league's best and has helped the Blue Jackets enter a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division. Greaves is an elite goaltender to roster in fantasy for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.