Jet Greaves News: Strong outing vs. Montreal

Greaves stopped 20 of 22 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Greaves was beaten in the first and third period, but the offense provided him enough support to cruise his way to a win on the road. Greaves has been alternating wins and losses over his four starts, a stretch in which he's posted a 2.75 GAA with an .898 save percentage. It remains to be seen if Greaves will also start Sunday against the Bruins on the second leg of a back-to-back set.